Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Down 4.0 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $7.99 on Wednesday, hitting $193.79. 295,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

