Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.
Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.
Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE VSH opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after buying an additional 191,736 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $2,241,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,974 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
