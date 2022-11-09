Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

NYSE VSH opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after buying an additional 191,736 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $2,241,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,974 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

