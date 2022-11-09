Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.78

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 23459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

