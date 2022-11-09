VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 310,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
VIVO Cannabis Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.32.
About VIVO Cannabis
ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.