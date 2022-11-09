Waldencast (WALD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Waldencast to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Waldencast Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on WALD. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
