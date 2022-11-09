Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 7.4%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. 1,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 262,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Wallbox in the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wallbox by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wallbox by 646.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox in the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

