Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,288 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 89.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5,557.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

RF traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. 77,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,491. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

