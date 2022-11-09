Walleye Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 895.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 546,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 259,436 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $9,440,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $9,251,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 79.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 199,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXDX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. 3,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

