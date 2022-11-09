Walleye Capital LLC Increases Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 328.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,560 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,181 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Stellantis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after buying an additional 4,658,513 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Stellantis by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,796,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after buying an additional 3,531,771 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $44,734,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 79.7% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,728 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,462. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stellantis

STLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

