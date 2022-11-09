Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,351 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,721 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after buying an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 123,389 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 318,158 shares during the period.

NYSE AKR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,668. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

