Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) by 257.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,346 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.29% of ADC Therapeutics worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $308,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered ADC Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADCT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,469. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $304.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.44% and a negative net margin of 199.01%. The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

