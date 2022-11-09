Walleye Capital LLC Sells 106,134 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,134 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.