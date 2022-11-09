Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $28.97 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00062607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023515 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005755 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.