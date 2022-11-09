Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Down 6.4%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 5,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,724,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

WRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 114.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 102.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

