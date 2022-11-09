Warehouse REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 120.89 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £513.61 million and a PE ratio of 272.00. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 101.80 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.05).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.38) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

