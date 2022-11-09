Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of W7L opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.07) on Wednesday. Warpaint London has a 12-month low of GBX 101.11 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market cap of £137.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2,535.71.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

