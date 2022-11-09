Warren Gouk Sells 15,106 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at $42,969,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $113,143.94.

On Monday, October 24th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $106,648.36.

On Monday, October 17th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $120,999.06.

On Monday, October 10th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $112,539.70.

On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $106,044.12.

On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $465,564.72.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $241,143.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $120,926.52.

Shares of LFST opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

