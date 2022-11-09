Waste Management, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of WM opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Waste Management by 416.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Waste Management by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

