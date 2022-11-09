Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires 5,101 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after buying an additional 888,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.40. 2,280,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,048. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

