Wealthstar Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,935,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 159,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,275. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.69.

