Wealthstar Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502,226 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

IVR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 633,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,116. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $422.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Stories

