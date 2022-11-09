Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases 26,539 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of CION Investment worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 1,065.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter worth $151,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CION traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 204,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,854. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $548.51 million and a PE ratio of 11.31.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,718.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $130,680 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

