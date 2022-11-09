Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 8,181 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,709 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,949,000 after acquiring an additional 508,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 135.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 341,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 196,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. 2,472,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,171. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

