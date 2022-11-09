Wedbush Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $33.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.95.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX traded down $8.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,301,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 53.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Roblox by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $16,730,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.