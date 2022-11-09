Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $14.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

CLVT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 82,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $27,129,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $2,279,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,591,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 692,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

