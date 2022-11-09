Wells Fargo & Company Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $105.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,160. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $113.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

