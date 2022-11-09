Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $243,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $617,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 52.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 34,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $545,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 777,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,741,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

