Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.88.
NYSE:WELL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,438. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $289,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
