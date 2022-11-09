Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wendy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WEN. OTR Global restated an upgrade rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

