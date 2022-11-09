Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Western Energy Services Stock Down 8.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

