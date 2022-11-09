Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 975565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

WEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

