WhiteBIT Token Price Hits $7.00 on Top Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $432.62 million and approximately $21.93 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $7.00 or 0.00044136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00546022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.36 or 0.28441416 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

