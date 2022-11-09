WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $36.68 million and $669,128.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00321980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001021 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001161 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00016382 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

