WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.50

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.50 and traded as low as $12.77. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 51,120 shares.

WHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 127.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 390,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

