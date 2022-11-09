Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.