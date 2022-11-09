Williams Trading Downgrades Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to Hold

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Williams Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WWW. Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of WWW traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 170,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $938.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

