Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 39,281 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.73. 292,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,162,010. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

