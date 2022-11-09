Willis Investment Counsel Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, reaching $363.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,977. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $368.75. The stock has a market cap of $345.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.82.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.