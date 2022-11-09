Willis Investment Counsel Has $33 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $800,747. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 3.1 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,559,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

