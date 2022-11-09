Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $24,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

