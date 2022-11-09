Willis Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $15,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 228,355 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 60,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 187,515 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,679,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,797. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,163 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,766. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

