Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Shell were worth $18,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,131. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

