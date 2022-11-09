Willis Investment Counsel Sells 4,131 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,282 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for about 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $27,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after buying an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.60) to GBX 2,330 ($26.83) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,100 ($24.18) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,250 ($25.91) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 241,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,862. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.64%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

