Willis Investment Counsel Sells 43,897 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,897 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 335,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $250.38. 20,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.08 and its 200-day moving average is $228.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

