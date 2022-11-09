Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$675.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.40 million. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.51 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 28.9 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

