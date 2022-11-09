WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.16

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $13.86. WVS Financial shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

WVS Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

WVS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings products; online banking, billpay, and check reorder services; and personal services, including card services, safe deposit boxes, notary services, select service club, wire transfer services, and additional services.

