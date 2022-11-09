XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider John Yogi Spence Buys 4,000 Shares

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) insider John Yogi Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Yogi Spence acquired 3,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $18,690.00.

On Friday, August 19th, John Yogi Spence purchased 3,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 90,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,942. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 206,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 331.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 52,669 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

