Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 33770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Xander Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

