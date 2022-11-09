XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.82

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.39. XPeng shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 246,317 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.62.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in XPeng by 27.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

