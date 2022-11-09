Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a top pick rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.
Xperi Stock Performance
Xperi stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
