Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a top pick rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 389.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

